Local hotels react to TV show Duster leaving Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Now that filmmaker JJ Abrams' HBO show Duster is officially leaving Tucson, local hotels that housed the film crew for months are now commenting on their sudden departure.
"We have revenues of them staying here overnight, the food and beverages as well and restaurants around town and the catering facilities around town that goes into making these productions," said Tim Chegin from DoubleTree Hilton in downtown.
The pilot was filmed in Tucson and pre-production started in Southern Arizona. However, the timeline for Duster does not match up with Senate Bill 1708, which if passed would bring incentives to filmmakers in Arizona. So far it has bipartisan support, but state politicians are still working on it.
Laura Inman from the Hampton Inn and Suites in downtown said the team was banking on the production crew to stay in Tucson. It is now putting a big damper on the local economy.
"Our revenue plus all the restaurants and shopping facilities around us will be impacted," said Laura Inman.