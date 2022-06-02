Local foundations aims to give $1M to nonprofits to help better Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) — The H.S. Lopez Family Foundation announced that it will be awarding $1 million to local nonprofits that impact Pima County by improving education, health and welfare this year.
According to the foundation, it is currently requesting proposals from nonprofits to receive this funding. Foundation officials say they aim for this funding to help Southern Arizona become a better place to "live, work and play."
“We chose to raise our family in Tucson because we love it here," Humberto S. Lopez and Czarina Lopez said. "But our community has very real needs and it’s our goal and mission to support organizations that can make a difference here.”
Nonprofits that wish to apply must adhere to the following:
- Proposals must fall within the giving areas outlined above - education, health, and welfare.
- Organizations that fit with the mission, vision, and grant guidelines are invited to submit a grant request using the Grant Application Form that can be found at thehslopezfamilyfoundation.org.
- RFP forms, which can be downloaded from the website, must be submitted via email to hslopezfamilyfoundation@gmail.com.