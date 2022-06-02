 Skip to main content
Local foundations aims to give $1M to nonprofits to help better Pima County

Humberto S. Lopez and Czarina Lopez 

TUCSON (KVOA) — The H.S. Lopez Family Foundation announced that it will be awarding $1 million to local nonprofits that impact Pima County by improving education, health and welfare this year.

According to the foundation, it is currently requesting proposals from nonprofits to receive this funding. Foundation officials say they aim for this funding to help Southern Arizona become a better place to "live, work and play."

“We chose to raise our family in Tucson because we love it here," Humberto S. Lopez and Czarina Lopez said. "But our community has very real needs and it’s our goal and mission to support organizations that can make a difference here.” 

