...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Local food bank extends hours to meet rising demand

Community-food-bank
By Anthony Victor Reyes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A growing demand for emergency food at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona has caused the organization to make a change.

Starting the first week of July, the food bank is expanding their food distribution hours to help meet the rising demand.

The food bank will now be open Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., adding 5 more hours from their original early afternoon closure of 1:30 p.m.

The CEO for the Community Foodbank of Southern Arizona tells News 4 Tucson the organization has seen a dramatic spike in need. She says this is due to inflation, with high costs overall of food, transportation, and housing. She says that a large portion of their new growth of clients is people who have had a job loss or change of life circumstance.

The food bank is hoping to be even more of a community asset with their new hours.

"We're hoping will be more accessible folks, and a little more convenient as people are coming home from work. And or just having that extra stretch of time to be able to come juggle their schedule," said CEO Malea Chavez.

Of course, with the extended hours and higher demand, the food bank is looking for even more donations and volunteers.

For more information about how you can get involved visit: https://volunteer.communityfoodbank.org/.

For more information on hours and locations of food distribution visit: https://www.communityfoodbank.org/locations/.

