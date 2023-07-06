Local food bank extends hours to meet rising demand

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A growing demand for emergency food at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona has caused the organization to make a change.
Starting the first week of July, the food bank is expanding their food distribution hours to help meet the rising demand.
The food bank will now be open Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., adding 5 more hours from their original early afternoon closure of 1:30 p.m.
The CEO for the Community Foodbank of Southern Arizona tells News 4 Tucson the organization has seen a dramatic spike in need. She says this is due to inflation, with high costs overall of food, transportation, and housing. She says that a large portion of their new growth of clients is people who have had a job loss or change of life circumstance.
The food bank is hoping to be even more of a community asset with their new hours.
"We're hoping will be more accessible folks, and a little more convenient as people are coming home from work. And or just having that extra stretch of time to be able to come juggle their schedule," said CEO Malea Chavez.
Of course, with the extended hours and higher demand, the food bank is looking for even more donations and volunteers.
For more information about how you can get involved visit: https://volunteer.communityfoodbank.org/.
For more information on hours and locations of food distribution visit: https://www.communityfoodbank.org/locations/.