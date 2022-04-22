Local filmmakers showcase Tucson at Arizona International Film Festival

TUCSON (KVOA) - With the Arizona International Film Festival now underway, films from all over the world are being showcased in Tucson.
But did you know that there is a thriving homegrown filmmaking community telling amazing stories right in our own backyard?
News 4 Tucson Photojournalist Edgar Ybarra has the story of one such team of filmmakers and why the storytelling they're up to here in the old pueblo is so important.
Watch his story in the video player below:
8000 Ft Up will play this coming Monday at 7:30 pm at the Mercado Annex.
For more information about Arizona International Film Festival, visit filmfestivalarizona.com.