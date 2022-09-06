Local EMT under investigation for posting personal information from call to Facebook

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local EMT is under investigation and on administrative leave after posting personal details of a patient interaction on Facebook.
The EMT made the post in a private Facebook group called EMS Humor, he posted a screenshot of the call log with the patient's name and address blurred but it did include information, such as the patient's age and gender and medical history.
The EMT wrote the caption "this week's winner of biggest b.s. call goes to."
News 4 Tucson reached out to Northwest Fire District which confirmed the EMT actually works for AMR, an ambulance service they have a contractual relationship with.
AMR confirmed that and sent us the following statement:
"On Friday, September 2, American Medical Response (AMR) was made aware that an employee had potentially posted patient information. We immediately opened an investigation, which included bringing the employee into the operation to be interviewed. We discovered that this employee had posted information about a patient encounter; the post on social media did not include the patient’s identifying information such as name or address. We asked this employee to remove the social media post, and we put the employee on administration leave as we continue our investigation. AMR takes this matter very seriously. It is a violation of our code of conduct to share any patient information."
Northwest Fire District did give us an interview about the situation, saying it can't confirm if the patient was transported within its district.
Assistant Chief Scott Hamblen said, "We do everything in our power to protect health information and show our patients and residents the upmost level of respect and care. We hold our members to a very high standard in that regard we also hold our contracted partners to the same standard."
We spoke to several Tucson residents who were outraged by the situation and worried it could happen to them.
"It breaks my heart that somebody would do that with somebody's personal information," said Margaret Gauna.
"I think the job is serious enough without having to be joking about it, it could be serious to the person that's having the issue so maybe it should be a serious recommendation that the guy be more serious about his job," said Arthur Martinez.
We will update you as we learn more about the investigation.