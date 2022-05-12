Local DEA agent who died in the line of duty honored in Washington DC

TUCSON (KVOA) - Thursday is the start of National Police Week. Police from throughout the country honor their fallen heroes who died in the line of duty.

It is celebrated on whatever week May 15 falls on under President John F. Kennedy's order to honor the men and women who risk their lives every day.

DEA Special Agent and group supervisor Mike Garbo is among those being honored at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. this week.

One of the activities was the Back the Blue Bike tour. It is part of the Police Unity Tour. The participants ride for those who died.

The ride starts in New Jersey and ends in D.C. at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy from California's 23rd district welcomed the families of the fallen officers.

"619 officers lost in the line of duty was added to this sacred memorial in Washington D.C.," he said. "That's the highest number we've had since 1995."

Special Agent Garbo is among those - his name etched on the granite wall.

Cheri Oz, DEA Phoenix Special Agent, was in D.C. with the Garbo family.

"We're very proud and heartbroken," Oz said.

Proud that his name is on the memorial wall, but heartbroken because Agent Garbo, a 30-veteran of law enforcement, was tragically shot and killed on October 4, 2021 doing his job of getting drugs off the street.

"It's so important now more than ever as we see fentanyl ravaging our streets and we have a community that is overrun with synthetic drugs," Oz said. "It is dangerous and deadly, and this poison has to be stopped."

This is a fight Garbo's unit at the Counter Narcotics Alliance will continue in honor of their fallen brother and for you.

A memorial video obtained by News 4 Tucson said in part, "For nearly 30 years you have served the public with integrity, character, and honor we thank you for your dedication your sacrifice will not be forgotten rest in peace, 4,401 forever. 10-7. End of watch, Oct. 4, 2021."