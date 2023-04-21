Local artists invite you to tour their studios and workspaces

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona presents the 2023 Open Studio Tours.
OST has allowed Tucson And Pima County’s artists to invite visitors in person and online into their studios and workspaces for more than 10 years.
You can take your tour from April 22-28.
OST gives the Southern Arizona community the chance to meet more than 100 local artists and learn about their individual artistic processes firsthand.
During the tours you will have the chance to purchase artwork directly from the artists to support our local economy and add a unique touch to your homes and workspaces.
