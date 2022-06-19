Local animal food bank in need of dog shoe donations

TUCSON (KVOA) - As the temperatures continue to climb in Southern Arizona, our four legged friends are feeling the heat, especially those without a home.
In order to help homeless pet owners who are in need to protect their dog's paws, Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank is asking for donations of as many dog shoes as possible in any size.
In addition, the food bank is also asking for wet dog food and dry cat food donations, as supplies seem to be in shot supply.
Donations can be made at the SAAFB center, located at 6212 E. Speedway in the Monterey Village shopping center. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
For more information, visit www.saafb.org.