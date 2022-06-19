 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local animal food bank in need of dog shoe donations

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) - As the temperatures continue to climb in Southern Arizona, our four legged friends are feeling the heat, especially those without a home.

In order to help homeless pet owners who are in need to protect their dog's paws, Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank is asking for donations of as many dog shoes as possible in any size.

In addition, the food bank is also asking for wet dog food and dry cat food donations, as supplies seem to be in shot supply. 

Donations can be made at the SAAFB center, located at 6212 E. Speedway in the Monterey Village shopping center. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

For more information, visit www.saafb.org

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Meleny Gradillas is the evening Digital Content Specialist at News 4 Tucson. She was previously an intern at the station since 2017.

Recommended for you