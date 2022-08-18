Local AGT act eliminated in latest round... but there's still hope

The Brown Brothers, musicians and impressionists from Sahuarita, Arizona, were eliminated from America's Got Talent on Wednesday night.
However, there's still some hope the brothers can continue on in the competition. After the semifinals end in three weeks, the judges will each have a chance to bring back a wild card act for America to vote on. The winner of that vote will grab the 11th and final spot in the finale.
The country trio Chapel Hart and Korean magician Yu Hojin advanced to next month's season finale.
AGT introduced a new format this year. 11 acts perform every week in the semifinals, and only two acts advance from every group.
The Brown Brothers certainly have a chance as a wild card. They have been a favorite of the judges, combining Gabe Brown's talent for singing and impressions with Nate Brown's instrumental skills. They have also inspired audiences with their background.
Nate and Gabe have autism and struggled with bullying growing up. In interviews with News 4 Tucson, they've said they want to inspire other kids with autism.
Stick with News 4 Tucson for updates on the Brown Brothers.