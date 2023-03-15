LIV Golf tournament happening at The Gallery at Dove Mountain

MARANA (KVOA) - This is the second year for the LIV Golf tournament and there is an event starting today, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at The Gallery at Dove Mountain.

Wednesday 3/15 is for practice rounds and press conferences.

Thursday 3/16 is the Pro-Am rounds.

On Friday 3/17, the competition begins, with round one starting at 10:15 a.m.

This event is open to the public Friday. The LIV Golf Fan Village opens at 8:00 a.m. each day.

Some of golf’s biggest stars like Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson have joined the LIV Golf tour.

The PGA has suspended the players who elected to play in LIV Golf events, which is financed by a Saudi Arabian public investment fund.

9/11 Justice is a group consisting of family members and survivors of the attacks on September 11, 2021. They have been protesting LIV Golf from the beginning, claiming the attacks are tied to the Saudi Arabian government.

