Little League Summer of 2022

TUCSON (KVOA) -- It's Little League season in Southern Arizona.
The road to State is open and many teams are also dreaming of the opportunity to take a trip to Nationals for a chance to be crowned the best in the United States or in some cases the best in the world.
Six district titles were on the line Tuesday night, five in District 5 and one in District 12.
In District 5, Canyon View absolutely dominated the 8-10-year old division, crushing Oro Valley, Tanque Verde and Continental Ranch twice on the way to the title. CV out scored their opponents 88-12.
Canyon View also won the Minors Division title (9-11) beating Thornydale 11-4. The Minors also scored in double digits in all four of their district games.
In a possible trifecta Canyon View can win the Majors division baseball title Wednesday night after an 8-6 victory over Marana to force a winner-take-all IF (necessary) game.
First pitch on Wednesday night at Ora Mae Park No. 2 is 6:30.
In the Intermediate (50/70) division, Western beat Tanque Verde three times for the title.
On the softball side, Marana swept Thornydale for the District 5 Juniors championship. Marana won both games by scores of 12-11. Marana will represent the host district in the annual West Regional Tournament in late July. Thornydale will advance to the state tournament with a chance to make the regional if they can win on the state level.
Sunnyside rallied from the elimination bracket to win yet another Majors championship, avenging an early tournament 2-0 loss to Copper Hills and beating them in successive nights in the title game 6-5 and 8-3.
SAN XAVIER LITTLE LEAGUE SUSPENDED
San Xavier Little League was suspended this month from all divisions of the District 12 tournament by Little League International.
The Southwest Tucson organization was found to have 19 forged school waivers for players in the league.
District 12 administrator Cindy Snow declined to comment on the situation when reached by News 4 Tucson.
Little League International also declined to answer questions regarding the suspension but did issued this lengthy statement:
The Little League International Tournament Committee reviewed information pertaining to the eligibility of the San Xavier Little League. Upon review of the information supplied by the league and verified by school officials, the Tournament Committee determined that multiple players registered and accepted to participate by the league do not meet the eligibility requirements to participate in San Xavier Little League as outlined in Little League Official Regulations, Playing Rules, and Operating Policies, in which these players do not reside nor attend school within the approved boundaries.
Based on multiple violations over the course of the last two years and the habitual nature of the league allowing ineligible players to participate in the league, the Tournament Committee has deemed San Xavier Little League ineligible to participate in the International Tournament in all divisions for the 2022 season. The decision of the Little League International Tournament Committee is final and binding.
When asked to disclose minutes from the meeting in which the San Xavier violations were discussed, LLI stated:
It is Little League International’s policy not to disclose the details of any cases brought before the Little League International Tournament Committee.
Tony Diaz resigned as League president earlier this month.
He told News 4 Tucson he hoped his decision to step down would allow for the kids to have the opportunity to play in the all-star tournaments.
Letty Montero is now the acting president of San Xavier Little League. The suspension is expected to be for just the 2022 Little League summer cycle.
Here are all the district champions from the Little League Summer of 2022 in Southern Arizona:
DISTRICT 5
- Baseball (8-10): Canyon View
- Baseball (Minors): Canyon View
- Baseball (50/70): Western
- Softball (8-10): Thornydale
- Softball (Majors): Thornydale
- Softball (Juniors): Marana
DISTRICT 12
- Baseball (50/70): Sunnyside
- Softball (Majors): Sunnyside
- Softball (Juniors): Sunnyside
