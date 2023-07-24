Little League: Rincon 8-10 Baseball wins state title, other scores

TUCSON (KVOA) - Rincon Little League is the 8-10 baseball state champions!
It beat Arcadia 12-1 in five innings at Purple Heart Park to secure the title.
Arcadia took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.
Rincon's bats got going in the third inning. Braxton Sapp's RBI single tied the game at one. With Rincon up 2-1, Gavin Allison grounded it up the middle. That scored Calvin Williams and Sapp to give Rincon a 4-1 lead.
Still in the third, Richie Cantabrana lined it past short. His two-run RBI single gave Rincon a 6-1 lead.
The game briefly stopped due to rain, but Rincon's bats never did. It scored six runs in the fifth to win 12-1.
Little League Baseball State Tournament - Flagstaff, Arizona
Sunnyside Little League beat Cactus Foothills 5-3 to advance to the state title game.
That means it'll be an all Tucson championship game Tuesday. Sunnyside will take on Canyon View at 5 p.m. The winner goes to the West Regional in San Bernardino, with hopes of making the Little League World Series in Williamsport.
Senior Baseball West Regional Tournament - Oakland, California
It's the end of the road for San Xavier Senior Baseball. It fell to Washington 10-2. It finished 2-2 in the tournament.
Junior Softball West Regional Tournament - Tucson, Arizona
Marana cruised by Southern California 8-1 in the Junior West Regional at Arthur Pack Park.
With two runners on in the second inning, Southern California threw a wild pitch. Addie Angell slid in safe to put Marana on the board. Later in the second, Adelaide Bradshaw hit a jam shot over the second baseman's head. That scored Aubrianna Gray and Malia Mills.
Marana held Southern California scoreless until the seventh inning. It advances to Tuesday's semifinal.
Little League Softball West Regional Tournament - San Bernardino, California
Willcox Little League is the other softball team from our area still competing. It shutout Nevada 8-0 behind a Hattie Macumber no hitter.
It plays Southern California Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.
