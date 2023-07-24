 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Little League: Rincon 8-10 Baseball wins state title, Marana Junior Softball stays alive in Regional, other scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Rincon Little League 8-10 Baseball

TUCSON (KVOA) - Rincon Little League is the 8-10 baseball state champions!

It beat Arcadia 12-1 in five innings at Purple Heart Park to secure the title. 

Arcadia took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. 

Rincon's bats got going in the third inning. Braxton Sapp's RBI single tied the game at one. With Rincon up 2-1, Gavin Allison grounded it up the middle. That scored Calvin Williams and Sapp to give Rincon a 4-1 lead. 

There was a full slate of Little League baseball and softball games Monday. That includes Rincon, who won the 8-10 baseball state title at Purple Heart Park.

Still in the third, Richie Cantabrana lined it past short. His two-run RBI single gave Rincon a 6-1 lead. 

The game briefly stopped due to rain, but Rincon's bats never did. It scored six runs in the fifth to win 12-1. 

Little League Baseball State Tournament - Flagstaff, Arizona

Sunnyside Little League beat Cactus Foothills 5-3 to advance to the state title game. 

That means it'll be an all Tucson championship game Tuesday. Sunnyside will take on Canyon View at 5 p.m. The winner goes to the West Regional in San Bernardino, with hopes of making the Little League World Series in Williamsport. 

Senior Baseball West Regional Tournament - Oakland, California

It's the end of the road for San Xavier Senior Baseball. It fell to Washington 10-2. It finished 2-2 in the tournament. 

Junior Softball West Regional Tournament - Tucson, Arizona

Marana cruised by Southern California 8-1 in the Junior West Regional at Arthur Pack Park. 

With two runners on in the second inning, Southern California threw a wild pitch. Addie Angell slid in safe to put Marana on the board. Later in the second, Adelaide Bradshaw hit a jam shot over the second baseman's head. That scored Aubrianna Gray and Malia Mills. 

Marana held Southern California scoreless until the seventh inning. It advances to Tuesday's semifinal. 

Willcox Softball Little League

Little League Softball West Regional Tournament - San Bernardino, California

Willcox Little League is the other softball team from our area still competing. It shutout Nevada 8-0 behind a Hattie Macumber no hitter.

It plays Southern California Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. 

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you