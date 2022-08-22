Lindsey Graham hearing on 2020 election delayed

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has been granted a temporary reprieve from testifying in Georgia's probe of former president Donald Trump to overturn his 2020 election defeat.
An Atlanta-based U.S. appeals court has put on hold the republican senator's testimony before a Georgia grand jury scheduled for Tuesday.
The case will now return to a lower court for further review.
On Monday, a federal judge rejected graham's challenge to the subpoena to testify.
Graham argued that his position as a United States senator provided him immunity from having to appear before the investigative panel.
The reprieve will allow graham an opportunity to challenge the subpoena based on protections for lawmakers under the constitution's "speech or debate" clause.