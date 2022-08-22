 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 700 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1030 PM MST, earlier heavy rainfall resulted in a rise in
the Vamori Wash. At 1030 PM MST, the wash was at 9.66 feet
with a gradual fall expected to continue, assuming no
additional rainfall occurs in the basin.
- Vamori Wash in the T.O. Nation is the most likely place to
experience minor flooding.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Vamori Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Santa Cruz.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Lindsey Graham hearing on 2020 election delayed

  • 0
Lindsey Graham Court

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has been granted a temporary reprieve from testifying in Georgia's probe of former president Donald Trump to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

An Atlanta-based U.S. appeals court has put on hold the republican senator's testimony before a Georgia grand jury scheduled for Tuesday.

The case will now return to a lower court for further review.

On Monday, a federal judge rejected graham's challenge to the subpoena to testify.

Graham argued that his position as a United States senator provided him immunity from having to appear before the investigative panel.

The reprieve will allow graham an opportunity to challenge the subpoena based on protections for lawmakers under the constitution's "speech or debate" clause.