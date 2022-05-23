Lincoln Memorial trashed by recent graduates, park service says

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Lincoln Memorial was briefly closed to the public Saturday after celebrating university graduates left a mess on the steps of the monument.
That's according to national park service officials who said "litter, broken bottles and spilled wine and champagne" were seen the morning after the unofficial gathering.
Officials said the graduates were from a local university but did not publicly name which school or schools they may be affiliated with.
The memorial was reopened at about noon after staff cleaned up the mess.
No arrests or citations have been made.
Consuming alcohol is not allowed on the National Mall.
The temporary closure comes one day before the Lincoln Memorial's centennial celebration.
No changes have been announced for Sunday's centennial.