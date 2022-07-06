Drier air is taking over through Friday and that means limited storms and cloud cover the rest of the work week. Temperatures will heat up as a result with highs pushing to around 105°/106° this weekend! The moisture doesn't stay away for too long though...
The best chance for storms through Friday will be along the International Border or the Arizona/New Mexico Border where there will still be "some" moisture to work with. Cochise County, Graham and Greenlee Counties have the best chance for isolated storms this afternoon so continue to stay storm alert.
With limited storms and cloud cover, temperatures will heat up above normal with highs climbing into the triple digits as early as this afternoon. Highs will then push to around 106 degrees this weekend! Thankfully, moisture will slowly increase and we could have some isolated storms develop over the weekend and into early next week from Tucson to the south and east.
- Today: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 100°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 74°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 102°