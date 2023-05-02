Lighter Breeze Today

The wind is taking a brief break today with only a light breeze on tap but it doesn't last!
It's a comfortable start this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across Southeastern Arizona. The system that brought the gusty wind yesterday is also continuing to cool us down so expect highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon and tons of sunshine. Thankfully it won't be as windy today with sustained wind only around 10 to 15 mph and occasional gusts.
Unfortunately, the wind will pick back up tomorrow and Thursday as this system heads eastward pushing gusts to around 30 to 35 mph. The biggest impact will be blowing dust so be aware especially during the afternoon commute and have a good grip on the wheel too! The air remains very dry as well so this is your friendly reminder that one less spark, means one less wildfire.
The good news is that temperatures will drop into the upper 70s and low 80s Thursday through Saturday. Then expect a gradual warming with highs back in the upper 80s by early next week!
Today: Warm with a light breeze. High: 86°
Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 53°
Tomorrow: Windy and warm. High: 87°