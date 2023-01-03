Light rain & snow today!

A weaker system will pass through today bringing additional valley rain and mountain snow mainly from Tucson to the north...
Showers will be off and on again today thanks to a weak system passing through the state. The Catalina and Rincon Mountains could pick up an additional 1" to 2" inches of snow with 2" to 5" inches possible in the White Mountains. Rainfall totals will be light in the lower elevations with only 0.01" to 0.10" expected.
Temperatures will only warm into the mid to upper 50s today with overnight lows dropping into the 20s and 30s across Southeastern Arizona! After the frigid start tomorrow, temperatures will rebound into the low 60s under a mostly sunny sky and we'll stay dry through this upcoming weekend.
- Today: Few showers, mostly cloudy (40%). High: 57°
- Tonight: Cold and partly cloudy. Low: 38°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 64°