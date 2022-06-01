Lifeguard shortage keeping public pools from opening this summer

TUCSON (KVOA) — A shortage of lifeguards is keeping many public pools from opening this summer.
The City of Tucson has just half of its 20 pools open. Pima County pools will be closed on Sundays this summer.
Right now, the city is looking to hire 200 additional lifeguards. Until then, pool hours and locations are limited, meaning many people have to drive further to enjoy a pool.
Billy Sassi manages the city’s aquatics program. He says the last time all 20 city public pools were open, was back in 2019.
Since then, a lifeguard shortage has impacted which pools can open. The loss of recurring lifeguards he says, has been a big problem.
"A lot of people have been very understanding. They realize it’s not just the City of Tucson but it’s all over the country," said Sassi. "I mean the City of Phoenix has 14 pools open of their 29, Pima County is short guards 50 or 60. It’s affecting everybody."
"It’s gotten worse this year, it was bad last year," said Sam Bell. "Now they haven’t even opened as many pools as they did last summer."
Alejandro Florez is studying to be a dental assistant. He has been a lifeguard for 10 years.
He says if you like working with people, problem solving, and being outside — being a lifeguard is a lot of fun.
When asked what’s the most rewarding part?, Florez said "for me, it has been working with children and getting to teach them to swim and be comfortable around the water."
To qualify as a lifeguard for the city, you must be at least 15 years old.
The city is looking to hire both entry level and experienced lifeguards.
For more information about the requirements and certifications needed, click here.