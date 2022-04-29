Life-threatening injuries sustained in single-vehicle crash west of Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - One person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision on the far west side of Tucson Friday afternoon.
According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, the crash occurred at the 2600 block of South Kinney Road near Naomi Road.
PCSD said the roadway between Tucson Mountain Park and McCain Loop Road have been closed at this time in reference to the collision.
The individual injured in the crash was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Kinney Road Closure https://t.co/wJj1koy8Wf pic.twitter.com/F9T9uK1Hva— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) April 29, 2022
Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.
