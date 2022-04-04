Life-threatening injuries sustained in shooting at south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two people were injured in a shooting that took place on Tucson's south side Monday evening.
According to Tucson Police Department, two people with gunshot trauma were found in reference to a report of a shooting near 12th Avenue and Ajo Way.
TPD said one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in connection to the incident. Details surrounding the second shooting victim were not released.
Police said no suspects are in custody at this time.
No further details were released in connection to the case at this time.
