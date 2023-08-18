 Skip to main content
Lend Marana High School a helping hand this afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
Marana High
By Zachary Jackson

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Last night's storm left Marana High School in a tough situation and now they're asking for the public's help.

The storm tore through the school knocking out power and damaging their newly renovated field.

MHS is asking for help cleaning up the field so it can be used for upcoming games.

Any volunteers can head to the school at 3 p.m. to begin the cleanup.

