Lend Marana High School a helping hand this afternoon

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Last night's storm left Marana High School in a tough situation and now they're asking for the public's help.
The storm tore through the school knocking out power and damaging their newly renovated field.
The storm left the newly renovated field a mess. Home games for both the boys and girls football teams this season are in jeopardy and we need your help!! If you can, please come out to the high school this afternoon at 3:00 and help begin the process to clean up. #tigerpride pic.twitter.com/JJDr2thLdp— Marana Athletics (@MaranaAthletics) August 18, 2023
MHS is asking for help cleaning up the field so it can be used for upcoming games.
Any volunteers can head to the school at 3 p.m. to begin the cleanup.