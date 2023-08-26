Legendary Football Coach Jeff Scurran begins 50th season on the sidelines

RIO RICO, Ariz. (KVOA) - Several high school football teams, including Rio Rico, kicked off the 2023 season Friday night.
For Hawks Head Coach Jeff Scurran, it was the beginning of a milestone season. It's his 50th season as a football coach.
"It has been great," Scurran said. "It has been a great ride."
The legendary coach has learned a thing or two in his 50 years on the sidelines.
"I'm only as good as the people around me," he said.
One of those people is David Verdugo. He played for Scurran and is now the Superintendent of the Santa Cruz Valley school district.
"I think this has been one of the peak experiences of my life," Scurran said.
Scurran enters year two with the Hawks, a team with just one winning season this century (2013). However, he's no stranger to rebuilding programs.
"I keep ending up in these situations," he said. "I've never taken over a team that had anything close to a winning record. This is my fourth zero-win team I've taken over."
Scurran turned Santa Rita and Catalina Foothills around, leading them from winless seasons to state championship games. He is also a three-time state champion at Sabino. That's just at the high school level.
He launched the Pima College Football team. In their first game, the Aztecs upset the top NJCAA team in the country.
"It's convincing young men, teenagers that this can be done," Scurran said. "That they can be the agents of change."
That coaching philosophy works. Rio Rico has 100 players across varsity and JV this year, compared to 41 when he started.
So how does he get kids to want to play football?
"We get a lot of things," he said. "I try to make it nice for them. We have the coolest uniforms in the state. It's rewards. I've never believed in being punitive. It's about being proactive."
Rio Rico went 4-6 in Scurran's first year after going 0-8 the year before.
"I've had three 14-0 seasons as a coach and I've learned something from that," he said. "It's 14 one-game seasons in a row. You have to master that."
The Hawks lost their opener, but they're locked in on next Friday's game against Glendale.
