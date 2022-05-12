LEAVE IT ALONE: Coyote spotted looking mangy near Congress, I-10

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Game and Fish Department are asking the public to be on the lookout for a coyote who has been spotted frequenting an area near Congress Street and Interstate 10.
According to a post shared by Arizona Game and Fish Department at 11 a.m. Thursday, the coyote was spotted wandering the Commerce Park Loop.
While the department said coyotes are often spotted at the Chuck Huckelberry Loop located nearby, they advised residents who spot the coyote in the area to haze it by loudly yelling and clapping.
In addition, AZGFD said passersby should also not illegally feed or water the shabby coyote.
"Coyotes are common near The Loop along the Santa Cruz River," AZGFD officials said in a Facebook. "Rare bites tend to occur in the spring when pups are denned."
Anyone who has questions or concerns about the coyote is advised to call 800-352-0700.