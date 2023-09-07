 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM
MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

League of Women Voters teach young women how to run campaign

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - An event focused on empowering young women is happening Thursday at Santa Rita High School.

The event is all about teaching young women how to run a campaign.

It’s being put on by the League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson.

To be clear, it’s not about Democrats and Republicans. It will teach young women how to speak on issues that matter to them and even includes a mock congressional election where they can pick a topic such as equal pay for women or voter rights.

Then they have the opportunity to give speeches and vote!

This event will bring in four elected women from Tucson and there will be a question and answer session with each of them to allow the girls to understand first-hand what it takes to run a campaign.

