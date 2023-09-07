League of Women Voters teach young women how to run campaign

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - An event focused on empowering young women is happening Thursday at Santa Rita High School.
The event is all about teaching young women how to run a campaign.
It’s being put on by the League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson.
To be clear, it’s not about Democrats and Republicans. It will teach young women how to speak on issues that matter to them and even includes a mock congressional election where they can pick a topic such as equal pay for women or voter rights.
Then they have the opportunity to give speeches and vote!
This event will bring in four elected women from Tucson and there will be a question and answer session with each of them to allow the girls to understand first-hand what it takes to run a campaign.