 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM
MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

League of Women Voters teach young women how to run campaign

  • 0
Arizona State Capitol

File image of the Arizona State Capitol buildings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The 18th annual ‘Running and Winning’ workshop took place Thursday. It’s an all-day event that gives high school girls the opportunity to learn what it takes to win and hold office.

It was put on by the League of Women Voters, American Association of University Women, and the YMCA - and it focused on teaching young women how to run a campaign.

This year, women hold 25 out of 100 U.S. Senate seats, 125 out of 435 U.S. House of Representative seats, and around 31 percent of state offices. Raising these numbers is a hope of this workshop.

“We need to instill in young girls the opportunity and value of seeing themselves in these roles,” said Victor Bowleg, President of the League of Women Voters.

These girls get the chance to run their own mock campaigns while hearing from women who hold public office in our community.

“When the road gets a little difficult, you can look and say, hey here's a woman in this position that has inspired me to get to where I want to get to,” said Bowleg.

“It’s cool. I'm gonna hear how confident they are, and how freely they are able to express what they wanna say,” said Lizzy Korchmoras, a student participating in the event.

To be clear, it’s not about Democrats and Republicans. This event will teach these girls how to speak on issues that matter to them and overcome gender barriers in politics and any career.

“I think that women can do whatever they want! Like if you want to join the navy, or do all the stuff that guys do, you can!,” said Korchmoras.

Each year this event rotates to different schools so a new group of young women can be empowered year after year.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you