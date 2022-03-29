Lawsuit accuses Pima County of violating state constitution for funding World View headquarters

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Goldwater Institute was in appeals court Tuesday, arguing Pima County violated the state constitution when it helped fund the construction of World View headquarters.
They say the county violated the gift clause, which forbids the government from giving or lending taxpayer money to private enterprises. This stems from pima county voting to borrow $15 million to fund world view's headquarters and launch pad, despite voters rejecting a bond proposal to fund tourism and economic development.
"Either it's a lease or it's a loan. The county's position is it's a lease. If it's a lease, then the acquisition of the building in the end of the 20 years," plaintiff attorney Timothy Sandefur said. "It's an unconstitutional gift because the lease acquires no lease in the building."
"We are getting rent payments over time. $28 some million dollars in rent payments to the county," defendant attorney Mary O'Grady said. "This is county property."
The Pima County Superior Court ruled in February 2021 that the valued conferred to World View was not grossly disproportionate to the benefit received and permissible under the gift clause.