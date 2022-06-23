 Skip to main content
Lawmakers rewrite Ducey's plan for $1 billion for new water

Lake Mead

FILE - Low water levels at Lake Mead in Nevada, photo date: April 6, 2021.

 Southern Nevada Water Authority / YouTube

Jun 23, 2022 5:25 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s plan to create a new state agency to boost the desert state’s increasingly strained water supply has morphed into a plan to give an existing state entity the right to dole out a new $1 billion appropriation.

The entity is an obscure agency called the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority. It will become a standalone agency with oversight from a new board and some from the Legislature. The final plan was working its way through the House and Senate on Thursday as the Legislature moves to enact its final pieces of legislation of the year.