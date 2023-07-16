Late night house party on Tucson's northwest side turns shooting investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima County Sherriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning on the Northwest side of Tucson.
Deputies said there was a house party near Monmouth Ct. and Monmouth St. when a fight broke out. Numerous shots were fired.
Deputies were called around 2:30 a.m. and when they arrived on scene, there were no visible victims.
Deputies said someone with a gunshot wound checked into a nearby hospital, but haven't confirmed if it's related to the shooting.
Neighbors told News 4 Tucson that they saw groups of teenagers running out of the house before police showed up.
A suspect has not been located and the investigation is ongoing.
