Last week of Monsoon 2022!

After a hot end to the weekend, temperatures will begin to "cool" down closer to average the second half of the week. We're also seeing an uptick in moisture for the last week of the Monsoon!
We hit the triple digit mark yesterday at the Tucson International Airport! The latest triple digit day on record was on October 16th, 1991 but hopefully we don't take it that far this year! Temperatures are starting out in the 60s and 70s this morning with highs pushing into the upper 90s for the warmest spots. It will also be breezy today with gusts around 15 to 20 mph.
We'll see an uptick in Monsoon moisture today through most of the work week and the best chance for storms will be to the south and west of Tucson! We'll see some isolated storms in Tucson today, Wednesday and Thursday but activity will be more scattered to the south and west. Biggest threats will be heavy rain and gusty wind where stronger storms develop.
Temperatures will cool down as a result with highs only pushing into the low 90s by Thursday and Friday, which is right around average for this time of year! We'll dry out this upcoming weekend as the Monsoon officially comes to an end on Friday. Highs will push into the mid 90s.
- Today: Breezy, isolated showers and storms (20%). High: 98°
- Tonight: Isolated showers and storms before 8 PM (20%). Low: 71°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 97°