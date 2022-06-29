Last remaining WWII Medal of Honor recipient dies at 98

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) — Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams has died at the age of 98.
He was the last surviving World War II recipient of the recognition.
The Woody Williams Foundation said Williams passed away early Wednesday morning at the VA Medical Center, which bears his name in Huntington, W.Va.
Williams, born in 1923, enlisted in the united states marine corps and served during the WWII battle of Iwo Jima.
He was awarded the medal of honor by President Harry Truman in 1945.
In 2020, Williams had a military vessel named in his honor.
Details about a funeral and memorial service will be shared as that information becomes available.