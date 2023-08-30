Last days to save on El Tour de Tucson registrations

 Skip to main content
TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - In less than three months, El Tour de Tucson will celebrate its 40th anniversary tour.

The 2023 edition of Pima County El Tour Loop de Loop will bring the fun riding the Chuck Huckleberry Loop on Saturday, Sep. 23 with an after party at Rillito Park Race Track on the Loop.

Loop de Loop gives cyclists the opportunity to ride the Loop while meeting El Tour charitable beneficiaries and sponsors.

Feel free to join in anywhere along the Loop and have fun while being safe and responsible.

You won’t be alone given that annually over 7,500 cyclists participate in the world renowned event.

El Tour was just recognized by USA Today as the top road cycling event in the country.

Until the end of August, take $10 off of the cost to register. Fees go back up after August 31st. For more information, click here.

