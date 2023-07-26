Last day to mail back ballot for City of Tucson primary election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - We are less than one week away from the City's primary election. If you're voting, there's an important deadline for you Wednesday.
July 26th is the last day you can mail in your ballot in order for it to count for the August 1st election.
You are casting your ballot for the office of mayor, along with Wards 1, 2, and 4.
If you do not mail back your ballot by the Wednesday deadline, you can vote on election day with three options: drop off your 'voted' vote-by-mail ballot, bring your ballot with you and vote in person, or receive and vote with a vote-by-mail replacement ballot.
If you're planning to do any of these three options, there are 10 locations where you can do so. All of them will be open from 6 am to 7 pm on election day.
You can find a list of the voting locations here.
