...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County,
Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Last day to mail back ballot for City of Tucson primary election

Vote by mail

 By Julia Leon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - We are less than one week away from the City's primary election. If you're voting, there's an important deadline for you Wednesday.

July 26th is the last day you can mail in your ballot in order for it to count for the August 1st election.

You are casting your ballot for the office of mayor, along with Wards 1, 2, and 4.

If you do not mail back your ballot by the Wednesday deadline, you can vote on election day with three options: drop off your 'voted' vote-by-mail ballot, bring your ballot with you and vote in person, or receive and vote with a vote-by-mail replacement ballot.

If you're planning to do any of these three options, there are 10 locations where you can do so. All of them will be open from 6 am to 7 pm on election day.

You can find a list of the voting locations here.

