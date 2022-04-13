Last day in the 70s for awhile...

Cold start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across Southeastern Arizona! Highs will rebound into the low to mid 70s for the warmest spots and then we'll push above average by the end of the work week.
Now that the cold front has pushed through, we are left with colder than average temperatures this morning and this afternoon. Highs will range between the upper 60s and mid 70s this with tons of sunshine and a much lighter breeze compared to the last few days.
Temperatures will climb back into the low 80s tomorrow afternoon, which is near average for this time of year. By Friday, highs will be several degrees above normal with temperatures close to the 90-degree mark and we should get there by Saturday. The 90s stick around through next week with temperatures climbing into the mid 90s as early as next Monday.
- Today: Cool with tons of sunshine. High: 73°
- Tonight: Cold and clear. Low: 42°
- Tomorrow: Warmer and mostly sunny. High: 83°