Last chance to comment on TEP's proposed rate hike

TUCSON (KVOA) - You might soon be paying more for your electric bill, if Tucson Electric Power has its way. However, there's still time to have your voice heard about the potential rate hike.
TEP is holding one last meeting Wednesday morning where you can share your concerns or comments about the proposed increase.
On average, the 12% proposed increase would come out to about 14 dollars per household, starting this September.
Tucson Electric officials say the proposed hike is to recover the money they have already spent on necessary improvements they've made as they transition to clean energy.
"Some examples of that would be the Oso Grande wind farm in New Mexico which produces power for customers here. We are working to provide cleaner energy for our customers and to move away from coal fired resources," said Joseph Barrios with TEP.
If you want to share your thoughts on the proposal, customers are invited to do so Wednesday morning in front of the Arizona Corporation Commission. The meeting is happening at their office in downtown Tucson starting at 10 a.m.
You can attend in person at the ACC's Tucson office, 400 W. Congress, Room 222. You can also call 1-888-450-5996 and enter code 457395#.