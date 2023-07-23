Large parts of Adams Robles Complex Fire contained thanks to crews

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - An end is in sight for the Adams Robles Complex Fire.
The Robles section of the Adams Robles Complex Fire is now 100% contained at 3,000 acres.
Fire crews were able to stop the spread of the Adams Peak Fire which is at 60% containment and 2,232 acres.
Crews are checking for remaining hotspots and smoke.
The monsoon storms helped control the fire over the weekend.
Many of the crews were reassigned to the Gallineta Fire at the bottom of the mountain.
