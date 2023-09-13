Large dog park at Naranja Park to temporarily close for improvements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - After evaluating several options to improve the user experience at the Naranja Park dog park, the Town of Oro Valley is pleased to announce that they will be reinstalling turf in the large dog park area this fall.
The dog park at Naranja Park has three areas, one for small dogs, one for elderly or infirmed dogs, and the other for large dogs. Currently, the areas for small and infirmed dogs have grass. The large dog area has a sand mixture, however, it previously had grass installed.
The turf installation will require an extended closure of the large dog park to ensure its establishment and long-term sustainability. The timeline for installation is as follows:
The Town will complete irrigation repairs in the large dog park by Friday, Sept. 29. These repairs have already begun and will continue while the dog park is still open to the public.
The large dog park will close on Monday, Oct. 2. Town staff will level the area and prepare the soil before the turf is installed.
Once the turf is installed, it will be watered and fertilized for roughly four weeks. In addition to installing turf, the Town will also plant three to four new trees around the large dog park.
The large dog park area is tentatively scheduled to reopen to the public on Friday, Nov. 3. The recommended growth period for the turf is about four weeks from installation.
Town staff will evaluate how the turf is growing to ensure the sod is established before the dog park reopens. If the closure needs to be extended, the Town will communicate the timeframe via social media, in the Parks and Recreation weekly email and on-site signage at the dog park.
It is important to note that only the large dog park will be closed for improvements. The small dog park and the dog park for elderly or infirmed dogs at Naranja Park will remain open during the turf installation.
During the closure, large dog owners are encouraged to visit the dog park at James D. Kriegh Park.
“The Oro Valley Parks and Recreation department is happy to be able to provide meaningful improvements that are able to meet the needs and requests of our users,” said Matthew Jankowski, Interim Parks and Recreation Director. “We feel confident that this enhancement and the accompanying maintenance plan will ensure a park that users and their pets can enjoy.”
