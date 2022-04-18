 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Large commercial fire spotted by drivers traveling on I-10 near Valencia Rd.

  • Updated
  • 0
Large commercial fire spotted by drivers traveling on I-10 near Valencia Rd.
Arizona Department of Transportation

TUCSON (KVOA) - Large flames and plumes of smoke can be seen from Interstate 10 near the Valencia Road exit after a large commercial fire ignited in the area Monday afternoon.

According to Rural Metro Fire Department, the fire is currently burning near 5901 S. Belvedere Ave. near Benson Highway and Valencia Road.

Tucson Fire Department later confirmed that the blaze was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire, requiring TFD crews to assist in extinguishing the blaze.

While travel along I-10 is severely impacted by the fire at this time, officials with Arizona Department of Transportation said the interstate is currently not closed in that area. 

Details surrounding the blaze are limited at this time.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

Recommended for you