Large commercial fire spotted by drivers traveling on I-10 near Valencia Rd.

TUCSON (KVOA) - Large flames and plumes of smoke can be seen from Interstate 10 near the Valencia Road exit after a large commercial fire ignited in the area Monday afternoon.
According to Rural Metro Fire Department, the fire is currently burning near 5901 S. Belvedere Ave. near Benson Highway and Valencia Road.
Tucson Fire Department later confirmed that the blaze was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire, requiring TFD crews to assist in extinguishing the blaze.
While travel along I-10 is severely impacted by the fire at this time, officials with Arizona Department of Transportation said the interstate is currently not closed in that area.
Smoke from an area fire is continuing to go over I-10 near Valencia Road. Please use caution in the area.— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 18, 2022
(I-10 is NOT closed in the area.)#Aztraffic #Tucson pic.twitter.com/3eJAVC5NC3
Details surrounding the blaze are limited at this time.
Large fire breaks out at a paper recycling plant. More on @KVOA in minutes. pic.twitter.com/8HQdxkdWZv— Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) April 18, 2022
Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.
