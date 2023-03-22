Lane restrictions and ramp closures planned during road work in south Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Ramp closures and lane restrictions take place on I-10 in Tucson until Friday as work progresses on the I-10 Ajo Way to Milepost 272 pavement rehabilitation project:
Drivers should plan for delays and proceed through the work zone with caution.
East and westbound I-10 will have intermittent lane restrictions between Kino Parkway and Valencia Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, Mar. 24, for pavement work.
A 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place and speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph while work is occurring.