Lane restrictions and ramp closures planned during road work in south Tucson

  • Updated
  • 0
ADOT Road closures etc

Courtesy of Arizona Department of Transportation

 By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Ramp closures and lane restrictions take place on I-10 in Tucson until Friday as work progresses on the I-10 Ajo Way to Milepost 272 pavement rehabilitation project:

Drivers should plan for delays and proceed through the work zone with caution.

East and westbound I-10 will have intermittent lane restrictions between Kino Parkway and Valencia Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, Mar. 24, for pavement work.

A 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place and speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph while work is occurring.

