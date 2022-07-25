Lamborghini lands on the roof of Florida home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (NBC News) — A Lamborghini erupted in flames after crashing onto the roof of a home in Fort Lauderdale.
Fort Lauderdale fire rescue said the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Fire officials said the SUV slid off the roof then burst into flames.
Officials said the occupants of the Lamborghini left the scene before fire officials or the police arrived.
The driver of a second vehicle involved in the accident suffered minor injuries.
Thankfully, no one was injured in the home, however the house was vacated.