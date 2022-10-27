 Skip to main content
LA Hollywood sign refurbished

Hollywood Sign

LOS ANGELES, California -- A makeover for the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles is complete.

A crew of ten local painters scaled steep, rocky terrain to reach the iconic letters.

They pressure-washed each one before applying primer and paint onto the facades.

400 gallons of new paint were used to spruce up the l.A. Landmark.

Crews used a special paint called "Hollywood centennial white".

Renovation work began on September 19th and lasted a little over a month before completion.

The sign will be celebrating its 100th anniversary next year.

