LA Hollywood sign refurbished

LOS ANGELES, California -- A makeover for the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles is complete.
A crew of ten local painters scaled steep, rocky terrain to reach the iconic letters.
They pressure-washed each one before applying primer and paint onto the facades.
400 gallons of new paint were used to spruce up the l.A. Landmark.
Crews used a special paint called "Hollywood centennial white".
Renovation work began on September 19th and lasted a little over a month before completion.
The sign will be celebrating its 100th anniversary next year.