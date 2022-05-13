La Frontera celebrates the grand opening of Center of Hope Apartments

TUCSON (KVOA) - There was a grand opening this morning for new apartments to help the homeless in Tucson. La Frontera hosted a ribbon cutting at the Lopez center of opportunity.
It took $14 million from nine different sources to get this project done. However, now that it is finished, it is considered one of the greatest if not the best in the country.
The management team with La Frontera took over an old building near theirs and integrated it into their homeless campus.
Dan Ranieri, the president and CEO of La Frontera in Tucson talked about his vision for the project when they first thought of it.
"So we came down and looked at [the building] and I thought yeah this could work," he said. "I wanted to sign to have a homeless campus for 20 something years. Not like the one in Phoenix, they had a wonderful idea but they let us know things they wouldn't try again."
The building itself had been through three previous renovations and there were many issues but at each turn La Frontera was there to fix the problem and those funding it did not mind covering those costs.