Kwikbit launches internet services at Desert Pueblo Mobile Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - High speed internet at a low cost, two things you like to hear.
Today Kwikbit internet is launching its service here at Desert Pueblo Mobile Park.
Mobile homes make up 10% of housing in the state, and the internet can be troublesome.
In a partnership with Silver King Communities, Kwikbit will bring internet service to five mobile parks this year.
The Desert Pueblo community is the 46th deployment as part of the company's effort to reduce internet costs and increase connectivity.
Kwikbit CEO, Joe Costello says the company is proud to fill the need for mobile park communities.
"Our mission is to deliver great internet to this very large group of people just like anyone else needs to have great internet to function in today's society," Costello said.
Rick Rice lives in the mobile home park. He tells me a faster connection is something this area really needs.
"It's great, it's a newer technology, I understand the technology, I'm a retired engineer and as far as the technical aspect, download speed, upload speeds, I'm seeing much better performance than the carrier I had before, so I'm used to it so I'm happy they're here,” Rice said.
Residents can expect to pay $50 per month for the service to be connected to 1 gigabit internet.