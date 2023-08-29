Klipper Automotive Player of the Week: Kayden Luke

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - It may have been raining on Canyon Del Oro's field Friday night, but that didn't stop running back Kayden Luke from pouring on the offense.
"It's always nice to have a guy like him on our team when you have those conditions in a football game," Head Coach Dustin Peace said.
Senior Kayden Luke ran all over Eastmark in CDO's first win. He rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns. That includes an 82-yard score.
"My lead blocker Blake Sholl was coming into the huddle," Luke said. "I was like listen you have to block here. We want to score. We got to do good on this play. If we're going to score on any play this is going to be it."
He followed that up with another touchdown, this one pretty unlikely.
"I had a guy on my back," Luke said. "I shook him off, bounced up off the floor and went and scored."
"The physicality stands out," Coach Peace said. "I haven't seen that kind of physicality in a long, long time."
CDO's motto is rush for gold. The Dorados clearly hit a gold mine with Luke. Not just on offense. He led the defense with 10 tackles vs. Eastmark.
"My vision on defense has improved a lot," Luke said. "My tackling ability has gone up a bit. I think I'm way more ambitious this year."
Luke said none of his success would be possible without the linemen up front.
"If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be scoring touchdowns," Luke said. "If it wasn't for my defensive line, I wouldn't be able to tackle. They can't fill gaps then I can't do my job. Without them, I can't do anything."
Luke and the Dorados look for a repeat performance against Bradshaw Mountain Friday at 7 p.m.
