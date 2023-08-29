Klipper Automotive Player of the Week: Kayden Luke

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 745 PM MST.

* At 702 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near and north of
Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, or near Catalina, moving southwest at 10
mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita,
Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, , Catalina State Park and Biosphere 2.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 1015 PM MST.

* At 703 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1
inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tanque Verde.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 642 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Tanque
Verde, near northeast Tucson, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Saguaro
National Park East, Catalina Foothills and Seven Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima,
northwestern Cochise and southern Pinal Counties through 715 PM
MST...

At 635 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong
thunderstorms near and through the Catalinas, moving southwest at
10 to 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells,
Tanque Verde, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven,
Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina State Park, Catalina
Foothills, and Dove Mountain.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 238 and 259, and between mile
markers 262 and 283.
Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 89.
Route 83 near mile marker 58.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 815 PM MST.

* At 508 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1
inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Tanque Verde and Catalina Foothills.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Sabino Creek, Ventana Canyon Wash, Tanque Verde Wash and Pantano
Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Klipper Automotive Player of the Week: Kayden Luke

  • Updated
  • 0
Kayden Luke, Player of the Week

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - It may have been raining on Canyon Del Oro's field Friday night, but that didn't stop running back Kayden Luke from pouring on the offense. 

"It's always nice to have a guy like him on our team when you have those conditions in a football game," Head Coach Dustin Peace said.

Senior Kayden Luke ran all over Eastmark in CDO's first win. He rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns. That includes an 82-yard score. 

The Friday Football Fever Klipper Automotive player of the week is Kayden Luke, a running back at CDO.

"My lead blocker Blake Sholl was coming into the huddle," Luke said. "I was like listen you have to block here. We want to score. We got to do good on this play. If we're going to score on any play this is going to be it."

He followed that up with another touchdown, this one pretty unlikely.

"I had a guy on my back," Luke said. "I shook him off, bounced up off the floor and went and scored."

"The physicality stands out," Coach Peace said. "I haven't seen that kind of physicality in a long, long time."

Kayden Luke, Player of the Week

CDO's motto is rush for gold. The Dorados clearly hit a gold mine with Luke. Not just on offense. He led the defense with 10 tackles vs. Eastmark. 

"My vision on defense has improved a lot," Luke said. "My tackling ability has gone up a bit. I think I'm way more ambitious this year."

Luke said none of his success would be possible without the linemen up front. 

"If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be scoring touchdowns," Luke said. "If it wasn't for my defensive line, I wouldn't be able to tackle. They can't fill gaps then I can't do my job. Without them, I can't do anything."

Luke and the Dorados look for a repeat performance against Bradshaw Mountain Friday at 7 p.m. 

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you