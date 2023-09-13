Klipper Automotive Player of the Week: Jimmy Leon

VAIL, Ariz. (KVOA) - Last Friday, Mica Mountain's defense faced one of the top quarterbacks in Southern Arizona.
Sabino's Cameron Hackworth had thrown for nearly 6,000 career yards coming in. Defensive End Jimmy Leon was up to the challenge.
"The game plan was to keep the outside contained," he said. "Push him into the pocket and don't let him get outside."
That game plan worked. Leon had 11 tackles and a whopping four sacks in Mica Mountain's 49-7 win. What does it take to become a good pass rusher? Leon said attention to detail.
"Watching the offensive lineman, the offensive tackle the ways he's lining up," he said. "Watching which foot is lined up forward, which one is backward. Which way they're leaning. Looking at the quarterback and what he does."
"I think the biggest skillset is he's a physical, dominant kid," Head Coach Pat Nugent said. "He's 6'4" 245 pounds. That's a big advantage. He also has great speed."
Leon has fit right into Mica Mountain's team after transferring from Salpointe Catholic last year.
"Since he has been here, we've gone 8-0," Coach Nugent said. "Jimmy has been a huge contributor for us on the defensive side of the ball."
He also gets it done on offense as a tight end. He scored a touchdown against Sabino.
"I think it makes you a better football player playing both sides," Leon said. "As a tight end, you line up in front of the defensive end."
Leon and the Thunderbolts look to stay undefeated this Friday against Sunnyside.
