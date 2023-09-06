Klipper Automotive Player of the Week: Jason Wood

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Friday Football Fever Klipper Automotive Player of the Week is Marana Quarterback Jason Wood.
He led the Tigers to a 43-7 win over Tucson in week 2 of the season. He completed 17 of 23 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 71 yards and another score.
"[He was] just being patient with trying to throw the deep ball early and taking what the defense gave us," Marana Head Coach Phillip Steward said. "I think doing that and following the coach's game plan. He did a great job of that last week."
Last year, Wood started two games at quarterback before Elijah Joplin took over the position. After his first two games at QB this year, there's no question he's the right guy for the job.
"I took that personally," Wood said. "Throughout the offseason I was working a lot more than I have."
The senior captain focused on improving his throw in the offseason. That was on full display against Tucson. Wood also does a great job of reading opposing defenses. He said that's one of his biggest strengths.
"I can usually tell when someone's blitzing or what coverage they're in before the snap even happens," Wood said.
"He does see it well and I'm glad he's able to see it," Coach Steward said. "He's able to check in and out of plays if there's trouble with a play I called. He can check out of it to get us to the right plays. It's great to have that. Being able to give him that access and trust is awesome."
Wood and the Tigers travel to take on Higley this Friday.
