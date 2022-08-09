 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 200 AM MST.

* At 1058 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Oracle, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells,
Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Catalina State
Park, Catalina Foothills, Campo Bonito, Biosphere 2 and Oracle
Junction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

KJ Lewis is hyped to get back to Tucson

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Right now he's the lone player in Tommy Lloyd's recruiting Class of 2023.

That probably won't last for long.

KJ Lewis is a do-everything small forward from Texas who cut his teeth as the best player in El Paso for the first three seasons of his high school career.

He committed to Arizona this spring choosing the Wildcats over Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Arizona State, UCLA and others.

Lewis this coming season will change his scenery and head to the Big D for one final prep go-around.

He's transferring from Chapin High School in El Paso to play his senior year for state and national power Duncanville High School in Dallas.

Duncanville (35-1) won the Texas Class 6A boys state championship in 2022.

KJ Lewis (22) via ICA

Small forward KJ Lewis is Tommy Lloyd's 1st commit in the Class of 2023

In three seasons at Chapin, Lewis averaged 20 points per game while grabbing five rebounds, dishing out three assists and heisting four steals per contest.

The 6'4 forward is currently ranked No. 44 in Rivals.com Top 150.

He's no stranger to Tucson as he spent part of his elementary school years growing up in Southern Arizona.

Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.