KJ Lewis is hyped to get back to Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Right now he's the lone player in Tommy Lloyd's recruiting Class of 2023.
That probably won't last for long.
KJ Lewis is a do-everything small forward from Texas who cut his teeth as the best player in El Paso for the first three seasons of his high school career.
He committed to Arizona this spring choosing the Wildcats over Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Arizona State, UCLA and others.
Lewis this coming season will change his scenery and head to the Big D for one final prep go-around.
He's transferring from Chapin High School in El Paso to play his senior year for state and national power Duncanville High School in Dallas.
Duncanville (35-1) won the Texas Class 6A boys state championship in 2022.
In three seasons at Chapin, Lewis averaged 20 points per game while grabbing five rebounds, dishing out three assists and heisting four steals per contest.
The 6'4 forward is currently ranked No. 44 in Rivals.com Top 150.
He's no stranger to Tucson as he spent part of his elementary school years growing up in Southern Arizona.
Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.