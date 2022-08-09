KJ Lewis is hyped to get back to Tucson

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona... Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 200 AM MST. * At 1058 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Oracle, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Catalina State Park, Catalina Foothills, Campo Bonito, Biosphere 2 and Oracle Junction. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE