Kino Springs rancher charged with murder seeking less bond, details chain of events

KINO SPRINGS, Ariz. (KVOA) - A Kino Springs man charged with first degree premeditated murder is asking the Santa Cruz County Justice Court for less bond after being held on a million dollar bond.
George Alan Kelly is accused of murdering a migrant on his property the end of January.
In court documents filed February 9th, seeking a modification of the conditions of release, Kelly through his legal team details his account of what happened.
According to the documents, on January 30th Kelly was having lunch with his wife at their home. He claims they heard a single gunshot and witnessed his horse running away in fear. He said they then saw a group of people dressed in camo with large backpacks and AK-47s moving through his property. He said he reported the events to a border patrol liaison but then the men noticed him and one of them pointed a gun straight at him.
He said he fired several warning shots, making sure not to hit anyone. Border Patrol and Deputies searched his property soon after, finding nobody. But come sundown, he said he was walking the fields with his dogs and they came across a body. The person was a foreign national in camo with a radio but did not have a backpack or firearm, according to the documents.
He said he immediately reported the discovery to authorities and was arrested for first degree murder soon after.
Kelly denies shooting anyone and said he doesn't believe his warning shots could have hit or killed the man.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is providing almost no details so far about its case and the circumstances as to why it's first degree premeditated murder. On Tuesday, an official with the Sheriff's Office told us they will be having a "group" meeting the end of the week and may soon be able to provide more information. They would not validate or dispute any of the claims made by Kelly.
Orville Knap has lived in Kino Springs for 30 years. He told News 4 Tucson that groups of armed drug smugglers is a daily occurrence. He told us he just saw a group Tuesday morning, the day we spoke to him.
“The ones with the backpacks and AK-47s we try to stay as far away from them as possible because they are dangerous people," he said.
Knap said he believes Kelly has been over charged and held on too high a bond. He understands why Kelly would be on guard and feared for his safety, he told us he too has felt unsafe.
“How could it possibly be premeditated these people probably come across that day. I’m sorry somebody got shot but I think he was probably just trying to protect his property," Knap said.
There are clearly many people who feel the same way, as the case is now getting national attention and is becoming a political issue. People have raised more than a $100,000 through crowdfunding sites.
Earlier this month GoFundMe removed all fundraisers for Kelly on its site, the company saying it's due to a violation of its terms of service which prohibits funding for legal defenses.
Kelly is due back in court on February 22nd.
News 4 Tucson has requested to be inside the courtroom and will keep you updated as the case moves forward.