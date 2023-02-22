Kino Springs rancher charged with 1st degree murder appears in court

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Kino Springs rancher facing first degree murder and assault charges appeared in Santa Cruz County Justice Court Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing.
George Alan Kelly's attorney Brenna Larkin focused on trying to get Kelly's $1 million cash bond reduced. She told the judge that Kelly is not a flight risk and has no criminal history. The judge did not lower the bond but adjusted it to a surety bond.
Just a day before the hearing, Kelly was hit with two more felony charges for aggravated assault allegedly committed against two other victims who came forward.
During the hearing, Larkin told the judge that the state charged Kelly too quickly before any of the important forensic work could have been completed.
“How a prosecution, investigation, should happen is investigation happens first and after the facts of the case are known then charges follow, after all the facts have been thoroughly investigated," Larkin said.
The state has been very tight lipped so far about the circumstances behind their case and why the charges are warranted, in court state attorney Kim Hudley provided some new details.
“Basically, it’s the state’s position that Kelly shot an unarmed man in the back in an unprovoked attack as he ran for his life. There was no warning and the victim was more than a hundred yards from the defendant's residence," she told the judge.
That is a vastly different story than what Kelly has explained in previous court filings. Kelly's position has been that there was a group of suspected drug smugglers on his property armed with AK-47's. He stated that they pointed guns at him and fearing for his safety fired warning shots to scare them away, but denies shooting anyone.
Kelly said he found the body on his property the evening of January 30th and immediately reported it to law enforcement. Kelly was soon after arrested for first degree murder.
News 4 Tucson has spoken to multiple Kino Springs residents like Orville Knapp who said armed drug smugglers is something they see every day.
“Whenever we see them people we stay as far away as possible, call border patrol if you want to but stay away because them people are dangerous," Knapp said.
In court Wednesday, Larkin suggested to the judge that cartels can buy and sell testimony just like drugs and they have an interest in this case.
Kelly's wife was inside the courtroom but when approached by News 4 Tucson told us she needed to process everything before speaking with us.
Larkin requested a continuance between 30-60 days for the next hearing, saying they wanted to gather their own forensic experts, the judge denied the request and scheduled the next hearing for Friday at 9 a.m.