King Charles III coins released

The first coins featuring King Charles III have been produced in U.K.'s Royal Mint.
The Royal Mint is making 9.6 million copies of the 50 pence coin, which also pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
The back of the coin is a replica of the one produced to celebrate her coronation in 1953.
Unlike his mother, the king will not be wearing a crown.
Another change is that his majesty faces the opposite direction from his mother on the coins, which is keeping with tradition when there's a new monarch.
The new coin was designed by Martin Jennings and approved by the king.